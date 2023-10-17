J P Nadda holds talks with BJP leaders in Udaipur, Jodhpur

Udaipur/Jodhpur: Amid protests over ticket distribution for the Rajasthan Assembly polls due next month, BJP national president J P Nadda on Monday held meetings with senior party leaders and office bearers from Udaipur and Jodhpur.
In Udaipur, Nadda held a meeting of division-level party officer bearers and took their feedback while emphasising the importance of organisational strength for winning elections, party sources said.
Booth management was a key topic of discussion and Nadda stressed the need for thorough booth-level planning, particularly in areas where the party's performance was weak in past elections. He also highlighted the significance of mobilising voters and working diligently, they said.
The BJP chief made it clear that once a candidate gets a ticket, the party workers must support him/her, the sources said.
Office bearers from Udaipur city, Udaipur rural, Chittorgarh and Pratapgarh participated in the first meeting of Udaipur division while the office bearers from Dungarpur, Banswara and Rajsamand participated in the second meeting.
BJP's Rajasthan in-charge Arun Singh, state president C P Joshi, former chief minister Vasundhara Raje and other leaders were also present during Nadda's Udaipur visit.
Later, Nadda reached Jodhpur where he met division-level office bearers.
In the first meeting, the office bearers from Jalore, Sirohi, Barmer, Balotar and Jaisalmer were present while the office bearers from Jodhpur city, Jodhpur rural north, Jodhpur rural south and Pali attended the second meeting.
During the four meetings, the party president asked the office bearers to highlight the achievements of the Narendra Modi government and the 'failures' of the Congress government in Rajasthan.
Later, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat told reporters in Jodhpur that the party president has asked the office bearers to work with a focused approach to form the government in the state.
He said the party organisation has been working to strengthen the base at the ground level for five years. Shekhawat said that discussions on matters related the party organisation were held in the meetings.
When asked about the resentment among some leaders after the announcement of the first list of candidates, Shekhawat said some reactions have come and Nadda would perhaps discuss the matter with the senior leaders during his visit.
He said there was 'enthusiasm' among the party leaders and expressed confidence that the BJP would form the government in Rajasthan and also win all the 25 Lok Sabha seats in the 2024 general elections.
All 200 Assembly constituencies in Rajasthan will go to polls on November 25 while the counting of votes will take place on December 3.
The BJP issued its first list of 41 candidates last week which sparked protests in some constituencies, including Sanchore, Jhotwara, Nagar, Kotputli, and Deoli-Uniara.
The supporters of leaders who were denied a ticket protested in the constituencies as well as the party office prompting the state unit to set up a panel of senior leaders to talk to the disgruntled aspirants.
The protests, however, have continued.
In Sanchore, which falls in the Jodhpur division, some people protested against sitting MP Devji Patel getting the ticket for the Assembly election and pelted stones at his vehicle.