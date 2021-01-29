5 key takeaways from Chiranjeevi’s ‘Acharya’ teaser

Actor Chiranjeevi on Friday took to Twitter to share the teaser of his upcoming Telugu movie Acharya much to the delight of ‘Mega’ fans. With the mass hero garnering attention for the right reasons, here are the key takeaways from the special video.

Chiranjeevi in ‘Boss’ mode: The teaser features ‘Chiru’ in a massy new avatar, which does full justice to his reel image. The veteran has executed the action scenes with effortless ease, thus proving that he still the undisputed ‘Megastar’ of Telugu cinema. His intense expressions too add a new dimension to the teaser.

Stellar background music: The teaser of star’s last big screen outing Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy had hit the right notes because of its effective background score/music. The Acharya teaser too features a stellar background score, which adds a new dimension to the reel action. The ‘Acharya’ chants do a splendid job of building an aura around Chiranjeevi's character.

Story of a saviour: While the video does not offer much clarity on the storyline of the film, it suggests that Acharya revolves around the journey of a ‘teacher’ who tries to protect innocent people from a grave danger. One might get a clearer idea of the plot once the full-length trailer is released.

Punch dialogues galore: While Chiranjeevi is regarded as the ’Boss’ of punchlines, Sye Raa did not feature too many massy dialogues as it was a period-drama. Acharya, on the other hand, appears to be a feast for the masses. The teaser opens with a gripping dialogue about the importance of those who live for others. The focus then shifts to Chiranjeevi, who hits it out of the park with his dialogue about teaching people a lesson. It remains to be seen whether the film is able to to do justice to the expectations set by the video.

Release date out : While the teaser does not mention the release date, it confirms that Acharya will hit the screens this Summer. A separate poster shared by Chiranjeevi further clarifies that the biggie will arrive in theatres on May 13.