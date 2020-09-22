Actor Poonam Pandey gets husband arrested for assault, threats

Actor Poonam Pandey gets husband arrested for assault

  Sep 22 2020
Police in Goa on Tuesday arrested Sam Ahmed Bombay (46), husband of Bollywood actress Poonam Pandey on Tuesday after she accused him of molestation, assault, and threatening her with death. 

South Goa, Pandey (29) had alleged that Sam Bombay, who she got married to last month, had assaulted her over a “personal dispute”. 

A Goa Police spokesperson said that the Ahmed Bombay had been booked under sections 353 (causing hurt), 353 (insult) 506 (criminal intimidation), and 354 (outraging modesty) of the Indian Penal Code and formally arrested. 

The incident according to Pandey occurred in a South Goa hotel. 

The couple had traveled to Goa soon after their marriage last month in Mumbai. 

Pandey, who is a social media influencer has also acted in Bollywood films like Nasha, The Journey of Karma, Malini and Co. 

