entertainment

Actor Saiyami Kher bats for docu-series on India women cricketer’s world cup win

Saiyami, who played a cricketer in the 2023 sports drama Ghoomer, said a film won't be able to do justice to the stories of the players who made the historic triumph possible.
Last Updated : 07 November 2025, 08:38 IST
