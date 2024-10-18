Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

'All we imagine as light' is a Mumbai film and those who make it their home: Payal Kapadia

The film's theme of light and dark blends in with the way Mumbai, also eulogised in many songs as the city that never sleeps, becomes accessible to working people at night.
PTI
Last Updated : 18 October 2024, 12:55 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 October 2024, 12:55 IST
Entertainment NewsMumbaiMaharashtra

Follow us on :

Follow Us