Anant Ambani & Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding party: See all the celebrity performances

From Rihanna and Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh and Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor, see all the celebrities who performed at the grand pre-wedding event of billionaire Mukesh Ambani's son Anant and his fiancee Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar, Gujarat.