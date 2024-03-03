JOIN US
Homeentertainment

Anant Ambani & Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding party: See all the celebrity performances

From Rihanna and Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh and Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor, see all the celebrities who performed at the grand pre-wedding event of billionaire Mukesh Ambani's son Anant and his fiancee Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar, Gujarat.
Last Updated 03 March 2024, 10:41 IST

Salman Khan, Ram Charan, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan perform during the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani.

Credit: Reuters

The Khan trio also showed off their bromance on-stage on the second day of the grand pre-wedding event of Anant and his fiancee Radhika Merchant.

Credit: PTI

Shah Rukh also grooved to some of his famous songs.

Credit: PTI

Deepika and Ranveer, who announced their pregnancy days ago, danced to "Galla Goodiyan" from the film Dil Dhadakne Do.

Credit: PTI

Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh also took to the stage on day two of the grand party and made the guests groove on some of his popular chartbusters.

Credit: Special Arrangement

Celebrity couple Ranbir and Alia also performed at the pre-event celebration.

Credit: Special Arrangement

Pop star Rihanna performed at the pre-wedding bash in what was her first live show in eight years.

Credit: Special Arrangement

(Published 03 March 2024, 10:41 IST)
