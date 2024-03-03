Anant Ambani & Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding party: See all the celebrity performances

Salman Khan, Ram Charan, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan perform during the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani.
The Khan trio also showed off their bromance on-stage on the second day of the grand pre-wedding event of Anant and his fiancee Radhika Merchant.
Shah Rukh also grooved to some of his famous songs.
Deepika and Ranveer, who announced their pregnancy days ago, danced to "Galla Goodiyan" from the film Dil Dhadakne Do.
Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh also took to the stage on day two of the grand party and made the guests groove on some of his popular chartbusters.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Celebrity couple Ranbir and Alia also performed at the pre-event celebration.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Pop star Rihanna performed at the pre-wedding bash in what was her first live show in eight years.
Credit: Special Arrangement
(Published 03 March 2024, 10:41 IST)