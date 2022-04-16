'Beast' day 4 box office: Vijay-starrer underperforms in Telugu states

Actor Vijay's latest movie Beast, which hit the screens on April 13, opened to a good response in the Telugu states and collected a share of nearly Rs 4.81 crore on its first day, The action-thriller collapsed on day 2, raking in merely Rs 1,10 crore, as it failed to hold its own against Yash's KGF: Chapter 2. The film further underperformed on its first Friday and collected merely Rs 67 lakh. So, was Beast able to redeem itself on Saturday? Here's the full report.

Not too impressive

Beast didn't do as well as expected because KGF: Chapter 2 emerged as the top choice of the mass audience. The film's day 4 collection is likely to be between Rs 60 lakh to Rs 75 lakh, according to initial estimates. If this indeed is the case, its total share will stand at nearly Rs 7 crore, which may not be enough given the fact that it needs to collect Rs 10.5 crore+ to emerge as a 'clean hit'.

The background

The middling response to Beast is quite disappointing for Vijay fans as 'Thalapathy' has a strong market in the Telugu states. His last release, Master, which hit the screens last Pongal/Sankranthi, collected nearly Rs 14 crore during its theatrical run. Similarly, Bigil made an impact despite releasing alongside Karthi's Kaithi.

Deep dive

Vijay's star power ensured a good opening for Beast in Telugu states but it wasn't enough to help the flick rise above the middling reviews. The negative word of mouth coupled with a mighty opponent --KGF: Chapter 2-- made things quite difficult for Beast on its second day itself. The fact that RRR, which premiered on March 25, is still going strong at the box office added to the Vijay-led film's woes. The movie might find it hard to stage a comeback if it does not witness good growth on Sunday.

What's next for Vijay?

With Beast in theatres, the Mersal star is to turn his attention to Thalapathy 66. The Tamil-Telugu bilingual will be directed by noted filmmaker Vamshi Paidipally and mark Vijay's Tollywood debut, It stars Rashmika Mandanna, last seen opposite Allu Arjun in Pushpa, as the leading lady and is her first movie with the mass hero.