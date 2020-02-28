Bicchugatti fails to impress

Bicchugatti: Chapter 1 Dalvayi Dange.

Cast: Rajvardhan, Haripriya, Sharath Lohitashwa, Dingri Nagaraj, Rekha, Srinivas Murthy, Prabhakar

Director: Hari Santosh

Language: Kannada (U/A)

Rating: 3/5

Conceptualising a novel as a film, especially if it’s a period drama, has always been a challenge, since the idiom of literature and the idiom of cinema are not the same. Many celebrated writers have expressed their displeasure after seeing reel adaptations of their works.

The recreation of a bygone era calls for attention to minute details. Also, the filmmaker’s job is half done if he gets a good cast. The real challenge lies in getting the new generation of artistes to don the role of historical characters while understanding that a period film is more than mere action.

Which is why ‘Bicchugatti: Chapter 1’ falls short of the desired effect, though the courage of the filmmaker in taking up a novel dealing with the darkest days of Chitradurga deserves applause.

The period drama is based on a novel written by B L Venu and is set in 15th century Chitradurga in central Karnataka, ruled by the Nayakas. It tells the story of a battle between Baramanna Nayaka and Dalavayi Muddanna and unfolds as a series of events that follows army higher-ups snatching the powers of the Nayaka kings and declaring military rule.

Though the film effectively depicts the reasons behind and the consequences of the historical war, the lack of attention to important areas such as dialogue, landscape, and scripting pulls down Hari Santosh’s film.

The director relies heavily on the runaway Telugu hit ‘Baahubali’ to recreate 15th century Chitradurga. The conflicts, turmoil, greed, jealousy and revenge haven’t been portrayed effectively, perhaps due to the over reliance on action and violence.

Though it is the tale of Bharamanna Nayaka (played by Rajvardhan), it is Dalavaayi Muddanna (played by Prabhakar of Baahubali fame) who impresses. In his maiden film, undoubtedly, Rajavardhan shows signs of ruling Sandalwood this decade.

Continuing the trend of films with many parts, ‘Bichchugatti’ doesn’t conclude; the climax promises a sequel and asks the audience to wait for Chapter 2 to completely understand the plot.

Though Prabhakar has put in his heart and soul into the action and let his eyes do much of the talking, he leaves the audience disheartened by his erratic pronunciation of Kannada words.

The film falters mostly in the dialogues section. Most characters remind you of school children reading out lines from a textbook in the classroom. Sometimes characters look like children repeating after their teachers.

Venu has written the screenplay and dialogues. Music is by Hamsalekha. Haripriya impresses in the role of Siddambe. Sparsha Rekha as Kalyani, wife of Prabhakar, has done justice to her role.