BIFFES 2020 finds its mojo to day two

The opening of the Bengaluru International Film Festival 2020 (BIFFES 2020) was a mixed bag as most movie buffs faced issues in getting the passes or tickets on time and this resulted in some unexpected delays. There was also a disappointment, initially, with the event’s rules that prohibit the entry of those below 18.



Luckily for those associated with BIFFES 2020, things picked up big time on Friday (Feb 28) with those in attendance enjoying the festivities to the fullest. Speaking to DH, a film enthusiast said that he was quite impressed with the lineup.

“There are quite a few good films playing at the event and the lineup includes movies from all over the world. I am excited about Pain and Glory and Parasite,” he said.

The festival veteran added that BIFFES 2020 has been organized keeping in mind the convenience of the audience.

“There are about 11 screens here and this means we can most of the movies here itself. There is no need to go anywhere and this makes things quite convenient,” he says.

Not just regulars but first-timers too enjoyed themselves on the second day of BIFFES 2020. Sharing his experience, a student said that the event has been ‘designed’ pretty well and is reasonably affordable. He also said there are repeat shows for some movies, which makes life easier for the audience.

All in all, BIFFES 2020 has finally found its mojo.

Meanwhile, in an expected development, the Academy award winner Parasite played to packed houses and clicked with those in attention. Similarly. The critically-acclaimed Spanish drama Pain and Glory proved to be a hot favourite. The Avinash Shetty-backed Pingara too grabbed the attention of the target audience.