'Black Panther' sequel debuts with $330 mn at global theaters

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Nov 13 2022, 22:33 ist
  • updated: Nov 13 2022, 22:33 ist
Poster of the movie 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'. Credit: PTI Photo

Marvel Studios adventure "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" sold $330 million in tickets worldwide over its opening weekend and set a box office record in the United States and Canada, according to estimates from distributor Walt Disney Co on Sunday.

The sequel to 2018 Oscar-nominated blockbuster "Black Panther" racked up roughly $180 million at domestic theaters Thursday night through Sunday, the highest total ever for a film opening in November. 

