PM Narendra Modi addressed the nation for the first time today after the decision to repeal Article 370, which making Jammu and Kashmir a union territory from a state, and unsurprisingly he explained the decision to do so and the benefits of it.

One of his ambitions was to make the region one of the biggest tourist hubs in the world, and to get Bollywood filmmakers to shoot movies in Jammu and Kashmir, something that they did a lot in the past.

Bollywood loves the snowy mountains and the seemingly exotic locales in the northern-most state of the country and it has been using the region to shoot movies since the 1960s. The movies range from blockbusters like 3 Idiots, Silsila and the self-explanatory Kashmir Ki Kali to the not so popular ones like Ram Avatar and Khoon Pasina.

Here we list out the Bollywood movies shot in Jammu and Kashmir thus far:

1960s 



Junglee 1961
Haqeeqat 1964
Kashmir Ki Kali 1964
Himaliya ki godmain 1965
Aarzoo 1965
Mere Sanam 1965
Janwar 1965
Jab Jab Phool Khile 1965
Do Badan 1966

 

1970s



Kal aaj aur kal 1971
Bobby 1973
Roti 1974
Aap ki Kasam 1974
Bairaag 1976
Aandhi 1975
Kabhi Kabhi 1976
Love in Kashmir 1976
Khoon Pasina 1977
Noorie 1979
Jaani Dushman 1979

 

1980s



Silsila 1981
Love Story 1981
Betaab 1983
Karma 1986
Ram Avatar 1988
Joshilaay 1989

 

1990s



Henna 1991
Roja 1992
Dil Se 1998
Dil Kya Kare 1999

 

2000-2010



Mission Kashmir 2000
Samsara 2001
LOC: Kargil 2002
Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Sathyo 2004
Agani Pank 2004
Lakshya 2004
Tango Charlie 2005
Bunty aur Babli 2005
Waqt: The Race against Time 2005
Yahaan 2005
Tashan 2008
Shaurya 2008
Tahaan 2008
Sikandar 2009
3 Idiots 2009

 

2010-Present



Lamhaa 2010
Lahore 2010
Jo Hum Chahein 2011
Rockstar 2011
Saat Khoon Maaf 2011
Agent Vinod 2012
Student of the Year 2012
Jab Tak Hai Jaan 2012
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani 2012
Bhaag Milkha Bhaag 2013
Highway 2014
Haider 2014
Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2015
Fitoor 2016
Jolly LLB 2 2017
Tubelight 2017
Raazi 2018
Kalank 2019
Uri 2019
Romeo Akbar Walter 2019

 

