PM Narendra Modi addressed the nation for the first time today after the decision to repeal Article 370, which making Jammu and Kashmir a union territory from a state, and unsurprisingly he explained the decision to do so and the benefits of it.
One of his ambitions was to make the region one of the biggest tourist hubs in the world, and to get Bollywood filmmakers to shoot movies in Jammu and Kashmir, something that they did a lot in the past.
Bollywood loves the snowy mountains and the seemingly exotic locales in the northern-most state of the country and it has been using the region to shoot movies since the 1960s. The movies range from blockbusters like 3 Idiots, Silsila and the self-explanatory Kashmir Ki Kali to the not so popular ones like Ram Avatar and Khoon Pasina.
Here we list out the Bollywood movies shot in Jammu and Kashmir thus far:
1960s
|Junglee
|1961
|Haqeeqat
|1964
|Kashmir Ki Kali
|1964
|Himaliya ki godmain
|1965
|Aarzoo
|1965
|Mere Sanam
|1965
|Janwar
|1965
|Jab Jab Phool Khile
|1965
|Do Badan
|1966
1970s
|Kal aaj aur kal
|1971
|Bobby
|1973
|Roti
|1974
|Aap ki Kasam
|1974
|Bairaag
|1976
|Aandhi
|1975
|Kabhi Kabhi
|1976
|Love in Kashmir
|1976
|Khoon Pasina
|1977
|Noorie
|1979
|Jaani Dushman
|1979
1980s
|Silsila
|1981
|Love Story
|1981
|Betaab
|1983
|Karma
|1986
|Ram Avatar
|1988
|Joshilaay
|1989
1990s
|Henna
|1991
|Roja
|1992
|Dil Se
|1998
|Dil Kya Kare
|1999
2000-2010
|Mission Kashmir
|2000
|Samsara
|2001
|LOC: Kargil
|2002
|Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Sathyo
|2004
|Agani Pank
|2004
|Lakshya
|2004
|Tango Charlie
|2005
|Bunty aur Babli
|2005
|Waqt: The Race against Time
|2005
|Yahaan
|2005
|Tashan
|2008
|Shaurya
|2008
|Tahaan
|2008
|Sikandar
|2009
|3 Idiots
|2009
2010-Present
|Lamhaa
|2010
|Lahore
|2010
|Jo Hum Chahein
|2011
|Rockstar
|2011
|Saat Khoon Maaf
|2011
|Agent Vinod
|2012
|Student of the Year
|2012
|Jab Tak Hai Jaan
|2012
|Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani
|2012
|Bhaag Milkha Bhaag
|2013
|Highway
|2014
|Haider
|2014
|Bajrangi Bhaijaan
|2015
|Fitoor
|2016
|Jolly LLB 2
|2017
|Tubelight
|2017
|Raazi
|2018
|Kalank
|2019
|Uri
|2019
|Romeo Akbar Walter
|2019