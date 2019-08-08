PM Narendra Modi addressed the nation for the first time today after the decision to repeal Article 370, which making Jammu and Kashmir a union territory from a state, and unsurprisingly he explained the decision to do so and the benefits of it.

One of his ambitions was to make the region one of the biggest tourist hubs in the world, and to get Bollywood filmmakers to shoot movies in Jammu and Kashmir, something that they did a lot in the past.

Bollywood loves the snowy mountains and the seemingly exotic locales in the northern-most state of the country and it has been using the region to shoot movies since the 1960s. The movies range from blockbusters like 3 Idiots, Silsila and the self-explanatory Kashmir Ki Kali to the not so popular ones like Ram Avatar and Khoon Pasina.

Here we list out the Bollywood movies shot in Jammu and Kashmir thus far:

1960s





Junglee 1961 Haqeeqat 1964 Kashmir Ki Kali 1964 Himaliya ki godmain 1965 Aarzoo 1965 Mere Sanam 1965 Janwar 1965 Jab Jab Phool Khile 1965 Do Badan 1966

1970s





Kal aaj aur kal 1971 Bobby 1973 Roti 1974 Aap ki Kasam 1974 Bairaag 1976 Aandhi 1975 Kabhi Kabhi 1976 Love in Kashmir 1976 Khoon Pasina 1977 Noorie 1979 Jaani Dushman 1979

1980s





Silsila 1981 Love Story 1981 Betaab 1983 Karma 1986 Ram Avatar 1988 Joshilaay 1989

1990s





Henna 1991 Roja 1992 Dil Se 1998 Dil Kya Kare 1999

2000-2010





Mission Kashmir 2000 Samsara 2001 LOC: Kargil 2002 Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Sathyo 2004 Agani Pank 2004 Lakshya 2004 Tango Charlie 2005 Bunty aur Babli 2005 Waqt: The Race against Time 2005 Yahaan 2005 Tashan 2008 Shaurya 2008 Tahaan 2008 Sikandar 2009 3 Idiots 2009

2010-Present