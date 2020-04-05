Chiranjeevi reacts to reports of Mahesh Babu refusing to act in ‘Acharya’

Some time ago, it was reported that Mahesh Babu had refused to essay a key role in the eagerly awaited Chiranjeevi starrer Acharya due to remuneration issues and this ruffled a few feathers. The ‘Megastar’ has now opened up about the controversy and revealed that ‘Prince’ was never even approached for the biggie even though he considers him to be ‘like a son’.

Addressing speculation about his son and Tollywood hero Ram Charan joining the cast of Acharya, Chiranjeevi said that a lot will ultimately depend whether the ‘Mega Bidda’ is able to allocate dates for the film as he is yet to wrap up the pan-India biggie RRR that is being directed by SS Rajamouli. The Gang Leader star indicated that Acharya director Koratala Siva will soon be meeting the Baahubali helmer and taking a call on the matter.

Acharya, touted to be a commercial entertainer with religious undertones, features Chiru in a new avatar that might create a buzz among fans. The film was supposed to feature Trisha Krishnan as the female lead, but this did not happen as the actress opted out due to ‘creative difference’. Following this, Kajal Aggarwal was roped in to romance her Khaidi No 150 co-star.

Acharya is slated to hit screens sometime this year but the plan might change given the COVID-19 outbreak that has brought the film fraternity to a standstill. The film is likely to get a pan-India release despite the lukewarm response to Chiranjeevi’s previous release Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.

Coming back to Mahesh Babu, he was last seen in the Sankranti release Sarileru Neekevvaru that did well at the box office despite clashing with the Allu Arjun starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramloo. He is likely to begin work on Mahesh 27 after the coronavirus situation improves.

Source: IBTimes

