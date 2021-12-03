A magical musical

Encanto

English (Theatres)

Cast: Stephanie Beatriz, María Cecilia Botero, John Leguizamo, Mauro Castillo, Jessica Darrow

Director: Byron Howard, Jared Bush

Rating: 3/5

The latest animated Disney musical is magical — literally. Set in the serene mountains of Columbia, the village Encanto houses the Madrigal family. The village became home to Abuela Alma and her triplets after she was forced to flee her home.

A miracle bestowed upon them provides them with a house and unique magical abilities. Mirabel Madrigal (voiced by Stephanie Beatriz), is the only one without a magical gift. Contrary to the vast Disney coterie of animated characters who possess special skills, Mirabel is quite normal.

Even though the stakes of her quest are high — we learn that the magic, the miracle, is in danger — the problem she is faced with is also relatable. Mirabel and her cousins have high standards to live up to and the pressure weighs heavily on them. Isabela Madrigal, Mirabel’s sister, for example, seems ‘perfect’ at the outset. She makes flowers bloom and hasn’t even had one bad hair day. However, her desires do not align with her family’s. She wants to grow cacti and doesn’t want to marry the most handsome man in town etc.

Mirabel uncovers these hidden insecurities, wants and pressures on her quest to understand and fix the cracks that have surfaced in Casita. The songs, composed by Lin-Manuel Miranda, of ‘Hamilton’ fame, are fresh and authentic, and use instruments from the region. The animation accommodates varied skin tones, hair textures, representing how diverse the Latinx community is. Even the flowers, toys and clothes in the movie have Colombian roots.

Perhaps, the only flaw in the movie is how quickly the resolution of the quest comes. There is no suspense following a conflict between Abuela and Mirabel. Even then, this magical realist attempt at deciphering family relationships, love and envy has touching reconciliations.