Dua Lipa electrifies Glastonbury in glittery Pyramid stage debut

"Little me would just be so beside herself right now," she said. "Honestly I couldn't believe it. I feel so grateful."

Born in London to Kosovo Albanian parents, Lipa began covering songs by other pop artists as a teenager and uploading them to YouTube, which led to a record deal in 2014 when she was 18. In 2019, she won two Grammy Awards including Best New Artist.

The sea of humanity at Glastonbury erupted into dance during hits including New Rules and Love Again.

"We're obsessed. Dua was on another level," said Sophie Page, 30, a fan from London who was in the crowd. "I knew she was going to be good but the energy she brought … her emotion really came through."

Lipa also brought Tame Impala's Kevin Parker - a collaborator on her latest album - on stage and the duo performed The Less I Know the Better together.

She joined Coldplay, R&B singer SZA and country music singer Shania Twain as headliners - a grouping with much more female talent after criticism over last year's male-dominated line-up.

Earlier on Friday, Seventeen made history as the first K-Pop group to appear at Glastonbury.