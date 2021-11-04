'Enemy' box office preview: Will Vishal-starrer do well despite competition from 'Annaatthe'?

Actor Vishal's latest movie Enemy hit the screens on Thursday much to the delight of movie buffs. The film has been directed by Anand Shankar and caters to those fond of action-thrillers. So, does the flick have what it takes to emerge as a box office hit? Here is our SWOT analysis.

Strength: Vishal and Arya's star power

Vishal and Arya, who play parallel leads in the film, are fairly popular names in their own right. The Ambala star has acted in quite a few commercially successful films with Irumbu Thirai being his most notable release in recent times. Arya, on the other hand, has consolidated his standing with films such as Vettai, Raja Rani and Meaghamann. Even Aranmanai 3, his last film to hit the screens, did well at the box office despite negative reviews. Arya and Vishal's star power is the biggest asset. Moreover, the action scenes are likely to cater to a younger audience.

Weakness: Not meant for a family audience

Enemy with its stylish action scenes and fight scenes is likely to appeal to the family audience as the section craves for something with more emotional depth. Moreover, the film's leading ladies Mirnalini Ravi and Mamta Mohandas are not as popular in the Tamil industry as a Nayanthara or a Trisha.

Opportunity. The timing

The film comes at a time when theatres have been allowed to operate at 100 percent capacity, something that wasn't previously possible due to Covid-19 restrictions. The film will enjoy an extended weekend due to the Diwali festivities, which should help it rake in the moolah during the initial days. Early reviews suggest that the word of mouth will be mixed and not negative, which should help it stay strong once the initial hype fades away.

Threat: The Annaatthe wave

The film will face competition from Rajinikanth's Annaatthe as 'Superstar' still remains the undisputed boss of the Chennai box office. The Hollywood film Eternals is likely to affect its collections in urban markets as Marvel flicks have a fanbase of their own. Vishal's last release Chakra didn't do as well as expected at the box office, which may affect its performance in the opening days.