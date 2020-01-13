92nd Oscars: 'Joker', '1917', 'The Irishman' lead noms

Todd Phillips' Joker, Sam Mendes' World War I drama 1917 and Martin Scorsese's The Irishman will battle for Best Picture and were on top of the list for the 92nd Oscar nominations, unveiled by The Academy for Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences on Monday.
Joker led the pack with a total of 11 nominations, across categories like costume design, sound editing, original score and production design, followed by 1917 and The Irishman with 10 each.
Other notable names in the list included Bong Joon Ho's Parasite with six nominations, including Best Picture and Best International Feature, James Mangold's Ford v Ferrari with four nominations, including Best Picture, Taika Waititi's JoJo Rabbit with six nominations, including Best Supporting Actress and Best Adapted Screenplay, while Rian Johnson's whodunit Knives Out is in the Best Original Screenplay category.
Two Indian-Americans are among the nominees in the 92nd Oscars as the Smriti Mudha and Sami Khan-directed St.Louis Superman, a documentary film profiling former Missouri Rep. Bruce Franks Jr's journey to becoming a state lawmaker, has been nominated for best documentary short.
The full list:
Best Actor in a Leading Role
Antonio Banderas - Pain and Glory
Leonardo Dicaprio - Once upon a Time...in Hollywood
Adam Driver - Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix - Joker
Jonathan Pryce - The Two Popes
Actor in a supporting role
Tom Hanks - A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins - The Two Popes
Al Pacino - The Irishman
Joe Pesci - The Irishman
Brad Pitt - Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood
Actress in a leading role
Cynthia Erivo - Harriet
Scarlett Johansson - Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan - Little Women
Charlize Theron - Bombshell
Reneé Zellweger - Judy
Actress in a supporting role
Kathy Bates - Richard Jewell
Laura Dern - Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson - JoJo Rabbit
Florence Pugh - Little Women
Margot Robbie - Bombshell
Animated Feature Film
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I Lost My Body
Klaus
Missing Link
Toy Story 4
Cinematography
The Irishman
Joker
The Lighthouse
1917
Once Upon A Time In...Hollywood
Costume Design
The Irishman
JoJo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Once Upon A Time In...Hollywood
Directing
The Irishman - Martin Scorsese
Joker - Todd Phillips
1917 - Sam Mendes
Once Upon A Time In...Hollywood - Quentin Tarantino
Parasite - Bong Joon Ho
Documentary feature
American Factory
The Cave
The Edge of Democracy
For Sama
Honeyland
Documentary Short
In the Absence
Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If you're a Girl)
Life Overtakes Me
St.Louis Superman
Walk Run Cha-Cha
Film Editing
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
JoJo Rabbit
Joker
Parasite
International Feature
Corups Christi
Honeyland
Les Misérables
Pain and Glory
Parasite
Makeup and Hair Styling
Bombshell
Joker
Judy
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
1917
Original Score
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Original Song
I can't Let you throw yourself away - Toy Story 4
(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again - Rocketman
I'm Standing With You - Breakthrough
Into the Unknown - Frozen II
Stand Up - Harriet
Best Picture
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
JoJo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon A Time In...Hollywood
Parasite
Production Design
The Irishman
JoJo Rabbit
1917
Once Upon A Time In...Hollywood
Parasite
Short Film (Animated)
Dcera (Daughter)
Hair Love
Kitbull
Memorable
Sister
Short Film (Live Action)
Brotherhood
Nefta Football Club
The Neighbors' Window
Saria
A sister
Sound Editing
Ford V Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once Upon A Time In...Hollywood
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Sound Mixing
Ad Astra
For v Ferarri
Joker
1917
Once Upon A Time In...Hollywood
Visual Effects
Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
The Lion King
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
The Irishman
JoJo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
The Two Popes
Writing (Original Screenplay)
Knives Out
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon A Time In...Hollywood
Parasite