92nd Oscars: 'Joker', '1917', 'The Irishman' lead noms

Todd Phillips' Joker, Sam Mendes' World War I drama 1917 and Martin Scorsese's The Irishman will battle for Best Picture and were on top of the list for the 92nd Oscar nominations, unveiled by The Academy for Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences on Monday.

Joker led the pack with a total of 11 nominations, across categories like costume design, sound editing, original score and production design, followed by 1917 and The Irishman with 10 each.

Other notable names in the list included Bong Joon Ho's Parasite with six nominations, including Best Picture and Best International Feature, James Mangold's Ford v Ferrari with four nominations, including Best Picture, Taika Waititi's JoJo Rabbit with six nominations, including Best Supporting Actress and Best Adapted Screenplay, while Rian Johnson's whodunit Knives Out is in the Best Original Screenplay category.

Two Indian-Americans are among the nominees in the 92nd Oscars as the Smriti Mudha and Sami Khan-directed St.Louis Superman, a documentary film profiling former Missouri Rep. Bruce Franks Jr's journey to becoming a state lawmaker, has been nominated for best documentary short.

The full list:

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Antonio Banderas - Pain and Glory

Leonardo Dicaprio - Once upon a Time...in Hollywood

Adam Driver - Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix - Joker

Jonathan Pryce - The Two Popes

Actor in a supporting role

Tom Hanks - A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins - The Two Popes

Al Pacino - The Irishman

Joe Pesci - The Irishman

Brad Pitt - Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood

Actress in a leading role

Cynthia Erivo - Harriet

Scarlett Johansson - Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan - Little Women

Charlize Theron - Bombshell

Reneé Zellweger - Judy

Actress in a supporting role

Kathy Bates - Richard Jewell

Laura Dern - Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson - JoJo Rabbit

Florence Pugh - Little Women

Margot Robbie - Bombshell

Animated Feature Film

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

I Lost My Body

Klaus

Missing Link

Toy Story 4

Cinematography

The Irishman

Joker

The Lighthouse

1917

Once Upon A Time In...Hollywood

Costume Design

The Irishman

JoJo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Once Upon A Time In...Hollywood

Directing

The Irishman - Martin Scorsese

Joker - Todd Phillips

1917 - Sam Mendes

Once Upon A Time In...Hollywood - Quentin Tarantino

Parasite - Bong Joon Ho

Documentary feature

American Factory

The Cave

The Edge of Democracy

For Sama

Honeyland

Documentary Short

In the Absence

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If you're a Girl)

Life Overtakes Me

St.Louis Superman

Walk Run Cha-Cha

Film Editing

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

JoJo Rabbit

Joker

Parasite

International Feature

Corups Christi

Honeyland

Les Misérables

Pain and Glory

Parasite

Makeup and Hair Styling

Bombshell

Joker

Judy

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

1917

Original Score

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Original Song

I can't Let you throw yourself away - Toy Story 4

(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again - Rocketman

I'm Standing With You - Breakthrough

Into the Unknown - Frozen II

Stand Up - Harriet

Best Picture

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

JoJo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon A Time In...Hollywood

Parasite

Production Design

The Irishman

JoJo Rabbit

1917

Once Upon A Time In...Hollywood

Parasite

Short Film (Animated)

Dcera (Daughter)

Hair Love

Kitbull

Memorable

Sister

Short Film (Live Action)

Brotherhood

Nefta Football Club

The Neighbors' Window

Saria

A sister

Sound Editing

Ford V Ferrari

Joker

1917

Once Upon A Time In...Hollywood

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Sound Mixing

Ad Astra

For v Ferarri

Joker

1917

Once Upon A Time In...Hollywood

Visual Effects

Avengers: Endgame

The Irishman

The Lion King

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

The Irishman

JoJo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

The Two Popes

Writing (Original Screenplay)

Knives Out

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon A Time In...Hollywood

Parasite