Aamir Khan in Nepal for vipassana meditation programme

The 58-year-old star reached Kathmandu on Sunday morning, an official at the Immigration Office said

PTI
PTI, Kathmandu,
  • May 07 2023, 22:09 ist
  • updated: May 07 2023, 22:25 ist
Bollywood Superstar Aamir Khan. Credit: Getty Images

 Superstar Aamir Khan is in Nepal on a personal visit during which he will attend a ten-day vipassana meditation programme here.

The 58-year-old star reached Kathmandu on Sunday morning, an official at the Immigration Office said.

"Aamir Khan arrived in Kathmandu Sunday morning on board Vistara Airlines," the official told PTI.

The actor will participate in a programme at the Vipassana Meditation Centre located in Budhanilkantha, around 12 kms away from the Kathmandu city.

"Bollywood actor Aamir Khan has joined the ten-day meditation programme which started from Sunday," a staff member of the meditation centre told PTI.

On the film front, Aamir was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha which released in August 2022. Following the dull run of the movie, Aamir had said he would take some time off from acting. The superstar is yet to announce his next project.





