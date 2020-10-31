Actor Siddharth pens a note on returning to Telugu cinema with 'Mahasamudram'

Actor Siddharth took to Twitter on Friday (October 30) to confirm that he will be joining the shoot of the eagerly-awaited Tamil-Telugu bilingual Mahasamudram, which marks his Tollywood comeback, next month. He added that he is about to work with a terrific cast and crew, creating a fair deal of buzz among fans.

"Starting work on my first #Telugu film in 8 years #mahasamudram next month. Like I said I would, I'm coming back, and I'm doing so with a great team and cast of Co-actors. Chaalaa anandhanga undhi. Need your wishes," tweeted the star

In a separate tweet, the Udhayam NH4 actor said that 2020 has been a 'tough year' for the whole world and revealed that he will be doing four major Tamil movies in 2021.

"Will have 4 releases in #Tamil next year. It's been a really tough year for the whole world. Hope we can all find our rhythm and forge ahead soon. Adhu varaikkum, udamba paathukkanga makkale. Koodiya seekiram sandhippom. Ungal Siddharth (sic)," he tweeted.

Siddharth is a fairly popular name in Telugu cinema and enjoys a decent following due to his strong screen presence and sincere performances. He made his Tollywood debut with Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana, which hit screens in 2005. He subsequently starred in notable movies such as Bommarillu and Jabardasth, consolidating his standing in the industry. His last Telugu movie Baadshah, starring Jr NTR in the lead, hit screens in 2013. It remains to be seen whether Mahasamudram helps him re-establish himself in Tollywood.

The multistarrer features Sharwanand as the parallel lead and is an important release for him. It was originally supposed to star Aditi Rao Hydari as the leading lady but she opted out due to her packed schedule. She was replaced by Raasi Khanna, much to the delight of the Adanga Maru actor's die-hard fans.

Coming back to Siddharth, he was last seen in Aruvam that did not live up to expectations. The Striker star will soon be seen playing a key role in Kamala Haasan's Indian 2. a sequel to the 1996 classic Indian/Hindustani. The film is being directed by S Shankar and revolves around an aged freedom fighter's war against corruption.