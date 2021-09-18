Seal receives 'most promising actor' award at film fest

Aditya Seal receives 'most promising actor' award at Dehradun International Film Festival

He recently impressed fans with his work in 'Empire'

IANS
IANS
  • Sep 18 2021, 19:19 ist
  • updated: Sep 18 2021, 19:26 ist
Aditya Seal receives the award. Credit: PR Handout

Aditya Seal, who most recently played Humayun in the Nikkhil Advani web series The Empire, received the 'most promising actor' award from the Uttarakhand Chief Minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami, at the 6th Dehradun International Film Festival on Friday.

Speaking after receiving the award, Aditya said, "Some great short films and documentaries will be showcased at this festival to bring young, aspiring talents from across the country under one roof. It's an honour to be receiving such a special award here amidst so much talent."

Seal 33, made his film debut in 2002 with Shashilal Nair's Ek Chhotisi Love Story, where he played a teenager opposite Manisha Koirala. Since then, he has essayed varied roles in films such as Tum Bin II, Indoo ki Jawani and Student Of The Year 2.The young actor is gearing up now for the release of Rocket Gang, where he's cast with Nikita Dutta, directed by choreographer Bosco Martis.

