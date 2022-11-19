Ajay Devgn’s ‘Drishyam 2’ earns Rs 15 crore on day one

Ajay Devgn-starrer Drishyam 2 has raised Rs 15.38 crore on the first day of its release, the makers said on Saturday.

Released on Friday, the Abhishek Pathak directorial has opened to positive response from critics and audiences at the domestic box office.

Production house Panorama Studios shared the day one collection of Drishyam 2 and said they are elated with the response to the film.

Also Read | 'Drishyam 2' review: A fitting remake of a hit sequel

“The movie has garnered critical acclaim and excellent word of mouth. The footfall at theatres have increased to the point that multiplex chains have added midnight shows to fulfil the demand for Drishyam 2,” the production banner said in a statement.

The film is a sequel to Devgn's 2015 crime thriller Drishyam, which was the Hindi remake of the Mohanlal-starrer Malayalam movie of the same name. The sequel to the Malayalam film released in February last year.

The story centres on a family of four whose lives turn upside down following an unfortunate incident that happens to their older daughter.

In Drishyam 2, Devgn has reprised his role of Vijay Salgoankar. The movie also stars Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, and Ishita Dutta, besides the new entrant Akshaye Khanna.

Drishyam 2 is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak and Krishan Kumar. The film is presented by Viacom18 Studios, T-Series and Panorama Studios.