Ajay Devgn’s next movie ‘Thank God’ begins shoot

Bollywood star Ajay Devgn on Thursday said that shooting has started for his next film titled Thank God

The slice-of-life comedy is being directed by Indra Kumar, known for the comedy film series like Masti and Dhamaal.

The film will also feature actors Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh.

Devgn, 51, shared the news of filming start in a post on Twitter.

"Lights. Camera. Action. The shoot for #ThankGod begins today in Mumbai!," he wrote alongside a picture with Malhotra, Kumar and the producers.

A T-Series Films and Maruti International production, Thank God is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Sunir Kheterpal, Deepak Mukut, Anand Pandit and Markand Adhikari and co-produced by Yash Shah.

Malhotra and Singh have previously starred together in 2018’s Aiyaary and Marjaavaan (2019).

This will also be Singh and Devgn’s third collaboration. They have worked on the 2019 film De De Pyaar De and are reuniting for Mayday, which Devgn is directing as well.

Devgn's upcoming releases include period sports feature Maidaan and war drama Bhuj: The Pride of India. He will also make an appearance in SS Rajamouli's Telugu movie RRR, co-starring Jr NTR, Ram Charan and Alia Bhatt.