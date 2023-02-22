Akshay breaks world record with 184 selfies in 3 mins

Akshay Kumar smashes world record with 184 selfies taken in three minutes!

Akshay Kumar has broken the previously held world record by James Smith aboard the Carnival Dream cruise ship on 22 January 2018

IANS, Mumbai,
  • Feb 22 2023, 16:52 ist
  • updated: Feb 22 2023, 16:52 ist
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar receives the Guinness World Record for ‘most self-portrait photographs’ aka selfies taken in three minutes, during the promotion of his film 'Selfiee' in Mumbai. Credit: PTI Photo

Actor Akshay Kumar has broken a Guinness World Record for the most self-portrait photographs (selfies) taken in three minutes at a meet-and-greet with fans in Mumbai for the promotion of his upcoming movie Selfiee.

The superstar is the title holder with 184 selfies.

Akshay Kumar has broken the previously held world record of 168 self-portrait photographs (selfies) taken in three minutes by James Smith (USA) aboard the Carnival Dream cruise ship on 22 January 2018. Earlier to this, in 2015 global icon and Hollywood actor Dwayne Johnson held this record with 105 self-portrait photographs (selfies) in three minutes at the premiere of San Andreas in London.

Akshay said: I am ecstatic at breaking this unique World Record and sharing this moment with my fans! Everything that I have achieved so far and where I am at this moment of my life, is due to the unconditional love and support of my fans everywhere."

"This was my way of paying a special tribute to them, of acknowledging how they have stood by me and my work in my entire career."

Selfiee is all set to release on February 24.

Check out DH's latest videos

Entertainment News
Akshay Kumar
Selfies
Bollywood news
Guinness World Records

