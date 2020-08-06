‘Sadak 2’ to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on this date

Alia Bhatt-Aditya Roy Kapur starrer ‘Sadak 2’ to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on this date

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Aug 06 2020, 13:16 ist
  • updated: Aug 06 2020, 13:17 ist
Sadak 2 is one of the biggest movies of the year. Credit: Twitter/@aliaa08

Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapoor's Sadak 2 will be released on August 28 on Disney+ Hotstar.

Alia shared the news on her official Instagram page as she shared a new poster of the much-awaited movie.

Sadak 2,  the road to love streaming on @DisneyPlusHotstarVIP from 28 August," Alia wrote in the caption.

The film is a sequel to her father, veteran filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt’s 1991 crime drama of the same name, starring Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt.

With Sadak 2, Bhatt returns to the director's chair after almost two decades. It also marks his first collaboration with Alia.

Both Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt are reprising their characters from the original in the new movie. The details of the plot are not yet known.

The movie also stars Jisshu Sengupta, Makarand Deshpande, Gulshan Grover, Priyanka Bose, Mohan Kapur and Akshay Anand. 

Produced by Vishesh Films and Fox Star Studios, the movie was originally scheduled to be released in cinemas on July 10.

Due to the uncertainty around the reopening of theatres, which were shut down in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the makers decided to release the film on a streamer.

