Alia Bhatt begins preparation for 'Darlings'

The film will be produced by Shah Rukh Khan's production house

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jun 18 2021, 19:09 ist
  • updated: Jun 18 2021, 19:16 ist
Actor Alia Bhatt. Credit: AFP Photo

Actor Alia Bhatt has started her preparation for Shah Rukh Khan's next home production film Darlings, which also stars Shefali Shah.

Billed as a story of a quirky mother-daughter duo, "Darlings" is set in Mumbai against the backdrop of a conservative lower middle-class neighbourhood, the film traces the lives of two women as they find courage and love in exceptional circumstances.

The 28-year-old actor took to Instagram Stories to share a picture of the script.

"Prep," Bhatt captioned the post.

The dark-comedy, which marks Bhatt's foray into film production, is the directorial debut of writer Jasmeet K Reen.

The film also stars Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew.

Besides Darlings, Bhatt will be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed Gangubai Kathiawadi and S S Rajamouli's RRR.

