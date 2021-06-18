Alia Bhatt begins preparation for 'Darlings'

Actor Alia Bhatt has started her preparation for Shah Rukh Khan's next home production film Darlings, which also stars Shefali Shah.

Billed as a story of a quirky mother-daughter duo, "Darlings" is set in Mumbai against the backdrop of a conservative lower middle-class neighbourhood, the film traces the lives of two women as they find courage and love in exceptional circumstances.

The 28-year-old actor took to Instagram Stories to share a picture of the script.

"Prep," Bhatt captioned the post.

The dark-comedy, which marks Bhatt's foray into film production, is the directorial debut of writer Jasmeet K Reen.

The film also stars Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew.

Besides Darlings, Bhatt will be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed Gangubai Kathiawadi and S S Rajamouli's RRR.