Alia Bhatt-starrer 'Sadak 2' is world's worst-rated movie on IMDb with a score of 1.0

Alia Bhatt-starrer Sadak 2 has become the worst-rated movie on IMDb at 1.0 star out of 10 with over 30,000 votes. The second worst movie on record is a Turkish movie with 1.3 stars and fewer than 28,000 votes in the past five years.

A DH review of the movie termed it, “a sincere attempt at storytelling that makes a decent impact but fails to meet the standards set by the first part.”

Whilst 2.3% of voters chose to give the movie a 10/10 rating, over 95.8 per cent of votes went for the least possible rating, 1/10.