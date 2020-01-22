Allu Arjun's 'Ala Vaikunthapurramloo' becomes a hit: 3 major takeaways

Tollywood hero Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramloo, which hit screens on Jan. 12, 2020, has beaten the odds and emerged as a big hit. The Sankranti release, directed by top filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas, raked in the moolah despite facing stiff competition from the Mahesh Babu starrer Sarileru Neekevvaru, proving 'Bunny' is a force to reckon with. Here are the main takeaways from Ala Vaikunthapurramloo's phenomenal run.

Pressure on Ram Charan

Many in the industry feel there is a great deal of competition between Allu Arjun and 'Mega Bidda' Ram Charan. The Rangasthalam hero suffered a major setback last year when Vineya Vidheya Rama underperformed at the box office, failing to impress critics. With Ala Vaikunthapurramloo hitting the jackpot, the 'Stylish Star' has temporarily gained the upper hand over his cousin, which puts pressure on the Zanjeer actor to deliver the goods with SS Rajamouli's RRR.

Trivikram makes up for his blunder

Trivikram Srinivas suffered in 2018 when the Sankranti biggie Agnyaathavaasi turned to be a box office dud, leaving Pawan Kalyan fans heartbroken. With the super successful Ala Vaikunthapurramloo, he has virtually made up for his blunder and indirectly regained the trust of 'Mega' fans.

Bunny bucks the trend

The unwritten rule in Telugu cinema is - mass movies fare better as compared to family entertainers, especially in the festive season. This was quite evident in 2013 when Naayak edged out the multi-starrer Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu, grossing a huge amount worldwide. However, Ala Vaikunthapurramloo has proved to be an exception to the rule. The flick has reportedly given Sarileru Neekevvaru a run for its money and even outperformed it in a few markets.