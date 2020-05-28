Amazon buys horror thriller 'Run Sweetheart Run' from Blumhouse

Blumhouse's horror thriller Run Sweetheart Run is the latest project set to skip theatres as the film has been acquired by Amazon Studios for a direct digital release.

The movie, written and directed by Shana Feste, premiered earlier this year at the Sundance Film Festival and was set to be shown at SXSW festival before it was cancelled, reported Variety.

It features Charlie's Angels actor Ella Balinska and Game of Thrones star Pilou Asbaek in the lead.

Aml Ameen, Dayo Okeniyi, Betsy Brandt, Clark Gregg and Shohreh Aghdashloo also star.

The story is about a single mother (Balinska) who goes on a blind date that turns violent and has to get home on foot through Los Angeles as she's pursued by her date (Asbaek).

Amazon had previously acquired the STX action-comedy My Spy, featuring Dave Bautista, after the movie's theatrical release was pushed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Several other high-profile studios have also acquired movies for streaming, which includes Paramount selling Kumail Nanjiani and Issa Rae-starrer The Lovebirds to Netflix. Sony recently decided to release Tom Hanks-starrer Greyhound at Apple, while Warner Bros' upcoming teen drama Clouds is moving to Disney Plus.