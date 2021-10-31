Amul pays tribute to Puneeth Rajkumar with topical advertisement

Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar passed away on Friday (October 29) following a cardiac arrest, leaving fans in a state of shock. Amul, a popular dairy brand, honoured the mass hero with a topical toon, which described him as a 'Yuvarathnaa' (Young gem). 'Appu' supporters thanked the company for honoring his legacy.

Here are some of the tweets:

🙏🙏 Thanks @Amul_Coop fa remembering our legend n humble person @PuneethRajkumar 🥺🥺😭😭 — AshwinmurthY (@ashwinmurthy) October 30, 2021

Thank you Amul for the tribute and respect to Great Actor Puneet Rajkumar Sir — sadashivaiah t r (@SadashivaiahTr) October 30, 2021

Thank you @Amul_Coop for your gesture — Sashidhar Venkateshaiah (@SashidharVenka1) October 30, 2021

Amul had previously paid tribute to Irrfan, Rishi Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput after their deaths last year.

Puneeth, Sandalwood icon Rajkumar's youngest child, first appeared on screen as an infant in his father's film Premada Kanike, which hit the screens in 1977. He won the National Award for 'Best Child Actor' for his work in Bettava Hoovu, widely regarded as one of the finest children's films of all time. He made his 'official' debut with the 2002 release Appu, helmed by Telugu filmmaker Puri Jagannadh.

The film emerged as a big hit and attained cult status. The young star consolidated his standing with films like Vamshi, Maurya, Anna Bond and Jackie. Huddugaru helped him win his first SIIMA Award. He was also part of films such as Power, Raaj The Showman, Ajay, Natasaarvabhowma and Ajana Putra.

It is, however, the 2017 release Raajakumaara that many consider to be the best film of his career. The Santosh Ananddram-helmed flick, a subtle tribute to Annavru's Kasturi Nivasa, emerged as an 'industry hit' and received praise from all corners. It starred Priya Anand as the leading lady and marked her Sandalwood debut. He was last seen in Yuvarathnaa, which emerged as a 'digital blockbuster' after its theatrical run was cut short by Covid-19 restrictions. It starred Sayyeshaa, who entered the film industry with the Telugu movie Akhil, as the female protagonist and was the first Kannada movie of her career.

Puneeth was working on James at the time of his death. He was to collaborate with Pavan Kumar, the director of films such as Lucia and U Turn, and Santosh Ananddram for their upcoming films.