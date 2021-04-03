Anant Nag’s guest role a boost for this Tulu film

Rishab Shetty’s ‘Sarkari Hiriya Prathamika Shaale’ (2018) highlighted the problems of Kannada-medium schools in Kasargod. Anant Nag’s performance in the film as a lawyer was a big hit among the masses.

Now, a film from Coastalwood has the veteran actor playing a guest appearance. ‘English’, the Tulu film starring Aravind Bolar, Navin Padil and Pruthvi Ambaar, hit the screens across Karnataka last Friday.

Anant Nag revealed he was apprehensive about the role. “I was approached by my friend and producer Harish Sherigar. I am known for my choosiness. My wife Gayathri has a bundle of scripts that I have rejected. But when I read this script, I knew I could work in this film even if it was a small role,” the veteran actor told Showtime.

Anant Nag, who plays an English professor in the film, said he was reminded of his childhood days in Udupi while reading the story. “I stayed in Udupi for two years and my brother Shankar was born there. I was conversant with Tulu but due to lack of practice after I left for Mumbai, I lost touch with the language. However, I retained the spirit of Tulu and its literature and culture. That prompting me to be a part of this story,” he said.

Producer Sherigar said Ananth Nag’s presence adds value to the film. “He has that visage that shows the character and values he practices. He finely fits into the role of an English professor,” said Harish.

“The film is a melange of melodrama laced with ritual theatre,” said director Sooraj Shetty. “It’s about a boy who could not reveal his feelings to his lover in English. The film showcases heartbreaks, romance and student life with a tinge of social values,” he added.

This is the first Tulu film to be released across the state last year. “We plan to release in Mumbai, Dubai, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries,” said Sherigar.

Sooraj said the film has eerie scenes in a crematorium. “There are many humorous scenes. Anant Nag is the highlight of the film,” he said.