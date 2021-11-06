'Annaatthe' box office collection day 2: Rajinikanth-starrer stays strong

Kollywood legend Rajinikanth's new movie Annaatthe, which hit the screens on November 4, grossed Rs 27.15 crore at the Tamil Nadu box office on its second day much to the delight of 'Thalaivar' fans.
#Annaatthe TN Box Office - STRONG HOLD
Day 1 - ₹ 34.92 cr
Day 2 - ₹ 27.15 cr
Total - ₹ 62.07 cr#Rajinikanth #KeerthySuresh #Nayanthara
— Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) November 6, 2021
More to follow...
