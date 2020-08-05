Anupam Kher says the Sushant Singh Rajput case must reach a ‘logical conclusion’

Veteran actor Anupam Kher is arguably one of the most respected and outspoken actors in the Hindi film industry. The Daddy star, on Tuesday (August 4), commented on the controversy surrounding Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely death and said the self-made hero’s family deserves to know the truth. Reacting to the controversy surrounding the case, he said that there are a lot of ‘conspiracy theories’ doing the rounds and added that the matter must reach a ‘logical conclusion.

Sushant’s family & fans deserves to know the truth. So much has been said, there are so many conspiracy theories, but it is not about who stands on which side anymore, it is about ensuring, that this case reaches a logical conclusion. We must know the truth.🙏#JusticeforSushant pic.twitter.com/leL6ItKFuu — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) August 4, 2020

Sushant, the star of movies such as Kai Po Che and MS Dhoni, was found hanging at his Mumbai residence on June 14. Following this, a section of the Twitterverse alleged that Bollywood biggies had tried to sabotage the outsider’s career. Some of them even trolled star kids like Sonam Kapoor and Sonakshi Sinha for being ‘products of nepotism’. Actors Kangana Ranaut and Tiger Shroff weighed in on the ‘insider vs outsider’ issue, adding a new dimension to the debate.

The case soon took an unexpected turn when SSR’s father filed a complaint with the Bihar police, accusing actress Rhea Chakraborty of trying to ‘grab’ the Dil Bechara star’s wealth. The Jalebi heroine, who was in a relationship with ‘Anni’ at the time of his death, issued a statement and arrested that the ‘truth’ would prevail. She, however, refrained from commenting on the allegations as her lawyer had asked her to avoid talking about the case.

Coming back to Kher, he was last seen in the action-thriller One Day that received a decent response from critics. One is likely to receive clarity on his upcoming projects once the Covid-19 situation improves.