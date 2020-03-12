'Ay Pilla': This melodious number from 'Love Story' is a treat for Naga Chaitanya, Sai Pallavi fans

The Ay Pilla number from Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi's eagerly-awaited Love Story, released a few hours ago, has taken social media by storm for all the right reasons. The song, composed by newcomer Pawan Ch, has been rendered by Haricharan and has a melodious musical arrangement, which is a treat for the 'Gen Y' audience. Many feel that the track will be an integral part of the film.

Love Story is touted to be a romantic-drama and marks Sekhar Kammula's return to filmmaking after a hiatus. The film has a stellar supporting cast that includes Posani Krishna Murali and Rao Ramesh.

Sai Pallavi, who became the talk of the town with the director's Fidaa, is going through a terrible phase on the work front. She was last seen in the Suriya starrer NGK, which underperformed at the box office and took a toll on her standing in the industry. The inside talk is that Tamil ponnu has a strong role in Love Story, which might help her get her career back on track.

The film is an equally important affair for Chay. The 'Yuva Samarat' tasted success last December when Venky Mama, featuring Venkatesh as the parallel lead, did well at the box office despite receiving mixed reviews. The film, directed by Bobby, featured Payal Rajput of RX 100 fame and Rasshi Khanna as the leading ladies. If Love Story hits the jackpot, the 'Akkineni bidda' will get his third consecutive hit and prove that success is his middle name.

Coming back to Sai Pallavi, she will soon be seen the Rana Daggubati starrer Virata Parvam that is one of the biggest films of the year. On the other hand, Naga Chaitanya is set to begin work on his film with Geetha Govindam director Parasuram that is being referred to as NC 20.