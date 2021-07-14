Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer 'Doctor G' begins shoot

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana's upcoming campus comedy-drama Doctor G went on floors in Bhopal on Wednesday, the makers said.
Directed by Anubhuti Kashyap, the film also stars Rakul Preet Singh and Shefali Shah, both playing doctors.
The official Instagram handle of the production house Junglee Pictures shared a picture of a clapboard to mark the first day on the set.
"Looks like a busy schedule for #DoctorG! Film goes on floors today," the caption read.
Khurrana, who also features in the film as a doctor, will be in Bhopal for over a month-long schedule.
Doctor G is written by Sumit Saxena, Vishal Wagh, Saurabh Bharat along with Kashyap.
Apart from Doctor G, Khurrana will also be seen in Abhishek Kapoor's love story Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui and Anubhav Sinha's action-thriller Anek.
Singh, meanwhile, also has the Ajay Devgn directorial Mayday and Indra Kumar's comedy Thank God on her plate.
Shah's upcoming project include Darlings, featuring Alia Bhatt and Vijay Varma, and the Hotstar web series Human
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
In Pics: India’s first 5-star hotel atop railway tracks
Inequalities & infighting: Roots of South Africa crisis
Sharp-eyed grandmothers combat crime in South Africa
Ladakh is not your dust-bin: Leader slams tourists
How Olympic medals have evolved over a century
Taliban back to old ways in newly seized Afghan land
Nandi Hills this weekend? You may not be allowed
A season of the inspiring and the ugly
A greener Games? Tokyo 2020's environmental impact
To track elephants, experts keep an ear to the ground