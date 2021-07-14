Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer 'Doctor G' begins shoot

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana's upcoming campus comedy-drama Doctor G went on floors in Bhopal on Wednesday, the makers said.

Directed by Anubhuti Kashyap, the film also stars Rakul Preet Singh and Shefali Shah, both playing doctors.

The official Instagram handle of the production house Junglee Pictures shared a picture of a clapboard to mark the first day on the set.

"Looks like a busy schedule for #DoctorG! Film goes on floors today," the caption read.

Khurrana, who also features in the film as a doctor, will be in Bhopal for over a month-long schedule.

Doctor G is written by Sumit Saxena, Vishal Wagh, Saurabh Bharat along with Kashyap.

Apart from Doctor G, Khurrana will also be seen in Abhishek Kapoor's love story Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui and Anubhav Sinha's action-thriller Anek.

Singh, meanwhile, also has the Ajay Devgn directorial Mayday and Indra Kumar's comedy Thank God on her plate.

Shah's upcoming project include Darlings, featuring Alia Bhatt and Vijay Varma, and the Hotstar web series Human