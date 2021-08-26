Balakrishna's 'Akhanda' nears completion: Report

Actor Balakrishna's upcoming movie Akhanda is nearing completion, according to Cinejosh. The talkie portion has been wrapped up and merely two songs remain. The post-production process is in full swing, a clear indication that things are heading in the right direction. The film is touted to be an actioner and it features 'Nata Simha' in a powerful new avatar. It has been directed by mass filmmaker Boyapati Srinu and marks his third collaboration with NBK.

The two first teamed up for the 2010 release Simha, which emerged as a big hit at the box office. They subsequently collaborated for Legend. Their latest film is likely to be 'massier' than their previous outings. It features Pragya Jaiswal, who rose to fame with her work in the Krish-directed war drama Kanche, as the leading lady and is her first film with Balakrishna.

Also Read | Was a bit scared initially: Pragya Jaiswal on working with Balakrishna in 'Akhanda'

She recently told DH that she enjoyed working with the veteran hero as he is passionate about cinema. The star added that he transforms into a different person while giving a shot.

There were talks of Sanjay Dutt essaying a negative role in the film but that did not happen. The film's music has been composed by S Thaman, the star musician behind songs such as Butta Bomma and OMG Daddy.

Akhanda was to release in theatres in May but the plan was dropped due to the Covid-19 situation. It may hit the screens this Dussehra.

Balakrishna is, meanwhile, going through a busy phase on the work front. The Jai Simha star is set to collaborate with director Gopichand for a mass movie with commercial elements. He also has a flick with Anil Ravipudi, the director of films such as Raja The Great and Sarileru Neekevvaru, in his kitty. The perception is that these projects have the potential to help Balakrishna, who last seen in the box office dud Ruler, regain his mojo.