'Beast' box office preview: Vijay-starrer set to open big but will it pass 'KGF Chapter 2' test?

Kollywood star Vijay's latest movie Beast hit the screens on Wednesday, giving 'Thalapathy' fans a reason to rejoice. The biggie has created a deal of buzz among movie buffs courtesy of its 'massy' trailer and intriguing posters. So, will this be enough to help it emerge as a blockbuster in Tamil Nadu? Here is our SWOT analysis.

Strengths

Vijay gave strong proof of his star power when Master opened to a sensational response at the box office in 2021 despite the fact that theatres were operating at 50 per cent capacity due to Covid restrictions in the state. His previous releases Bigil and Sarkar too put up phenomenal numbers on day 1. His mere association with Beast should help it set the box office on fire.

The trailer suggests that Beast will have its fair share of hero elevation scenes and punch dialogues, the hallmark of a mass movie. The flick might prove to be an absolute treat for Vijay fans if this is the case.

Songs such as Arabic Kuthu and Jolly O Gymkhana have become the talk of the town, something that might benefit the film if they are used well in the narrative.

Weaknesses

While Pooja Hegde is a popular name in Telugu cinema, she doesn't really have a market in Tamil. In fact, Beast is the Radhe Shyam actor's second Tamil movie as she previously acted in Mugamoodi. Her association with Beast won't benefit the film a lot.

Nelson isn't perceived to be a 'star filmmaker'. The buzz around Beast would have been even stronger had it been helmed by a seasoned storyteller like Shankar or A R Muragadoss.

Opportunities

Beast does not face any competition today as KGF Chapter 2 will hit the screens on April 14. Going by the initial trends, it may exceed expectations on the first day.

Beast comes at a time when Tamil Nadu has lifted most Covid curbs and things are back to normal. The positive response to ET and RRR in the state proves that the 'good old days' are back.

S S Rajamouli's magnum opus is unlikely to affect Beast as it hit the screens nearly three weeks ago.

Rajinikanth fans are likely to take a keen interest in Vijay's movie as Nelson is to direct 'Superstar' in his 169th movie. This should help Beast get some extra mileage.

Threats

KGF Chapter 2 is set to put up phenomenal numbers in Tamil Nadu over its first weekend as the franchise enjoys a dedicated following in the state. Moreover, the Yash-fronted flick is likely to receive support from Ajith fans as they consider Vijay to be AK's professional rival.

