Benedict Cumberbatch starrer 'Doctor Strange 2' to now release in March 2022

  • Apr 25 2020, 18:54 ist
  • updated: Apr 25 2020, 18:58 ist
The release date of Doctor Strange 2 has been pushed back.(Credit: IMDb)

Disney and Marvel Studios have pushed back the release of Benedict Cumberbatch's much-awaited Doctor Strange sequel to March 2022.

Titled Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the Sam Raimi-directed movie will now bow out worldwide on March 25, 2022 instead of its earlier release date of November 5, 2021, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The move came after Sony and Disney decided to release their joint production, the yet-untitled Spider-Man 3, on November 5, 2021 date. The Tom Holland-starrer was earlier scheduled to come out in summer 2021.

Meanwhile, Disney has decided to move up Thor: Love and Thunder by a week, from February 18, 2022 to February 11, 2022.

The studio also removed two films -- an untitled live-action movie set for March 25, 2022, and an untitled 20th Century Fox film slated for April 8, 2022 -- from its calendar.

A new Disney live-action film will release on April 8, 2022, while an event movie has been listed for July 9, 2021.

