BIFFES 2020: Director V Umakanth feels Kannada audience prefers films with urban themes

Noted Kannada filmmaker V Umakanth was one of the prominent names in attendance at the Bengaluru International Film Festival 2020 (BIFFES 2020) on Saturday (Feb 29). Speaking exclusively to DH, the veteran director said that storytellers always try to come up with good concepts that connect with the audience.

“As a director one always tries to make films with a good concept and explore new ideas,” he added.

Speaking about his experience at BIFFES 2020, Umakanth said that it is a good platform for movie buffs to appreciate quality cinema.

The veteran, who has been a part of the industry for over two decades, also spoke about the current crop of films and said they have urban themes as opposed to rural ones to cater to the changing preferences of the audience.

“The (younger) audience usually relates to city-based concepts and this has resulted in more focus on urban themes. As a result, not a lot of recent movies have a rural nativity,” he added.

The Anuraga Sangama director, however, refrained from commenting on the prospects of upcoming Kannada filmmakers.

Meanwhile, the third day of BIFFES 2020 proved to be a delight for those in attendance with Sudeep’s Pailwan and the Ananth Nag starrer Kavaludaari giving fans of Kannada cinema a reason to rejoice. Similarly, the Norwegian flick Psychobitch and Germany’s Balloon enthralled world cinema enthusiasts. Those fond of Hindi cinema too got their fill courtesy Gitanjali Rao's Bombay Rose, which impressed the target audience.