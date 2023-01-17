‘Billie Eilish: Live at The O2’ to hit cinemas on January 27

PVR Pictures is set to release concert movie Billie Eilish: Live at The O2 on January 27, as an exclusive "one night only" event.

The concert film will take the audience into the mesmerising world of Eilish during her performance at the O2 arena in London, the production and distribution company said in a press note.

Eilish, known for songs such as Ocean Eyes, My Future, Bury a friend and No Time to Die for the James Bond film of the same name, performed at the London arena last year in June.

The movie will unveil an extended version of the concert and will give an unfiltered glimpse at the melodic genius of the 21-year-old singer-songwriter.

Directed by filmmaker Sam Wrench, it captures a total of 27 songs shot from an "up, close and personal perspective."

Eilish, who released her debut singe Ocean Eyes in 2015, has received numberous accolades, including seven Grammy Awards, two Guinness World Records, a Golden Globe Award and an Academy Award.