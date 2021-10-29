Maradona biopic premieres at stadium with his name

Biopic series on Diego Maradona premieres at stadium with his name in Buenos Aires

Maradona died last year of cardiac arrest during a home stay in the outskirts of Buenos Aires

AP, Buenos Aires,
  • Oct 29 2021, 11:57 ist
  • updated: Oct 29 2021, 12:01 ist
The cast of Amazon Prime´s series "Maradona, Sueno Bendito" (Maradona, Blessed Dream) poses during its presentation at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium in Buenos Aires. Credit: AFP Photo

Just over a year after Diego Maradona's death, the first episode of a biographical series about his life aired on Argentinean TV following a premiere at the Argentinos Juniors stadium, the same one where El Diez began his professional career in the mid-1970s.

"Maradona: Blessed Dream", which was endorsed by the idol himself before his death on 25 November 2020, was produced by Amazon Prime Video and from Friday will be available in full on the streaming platform in more than 240 countries.

Maradona, who would have turned 61 this Saturday, signed the contract in 2019 that gave birth to the autobiographical series, although it does not offer a condescending look at his life, according to its makers.

Maradona died last year of cardiac arrest during a home stay in the outskirts of Buenos Aires.

Seven health professionals were charged for alleged medical negligence. The case is still under investigation.

