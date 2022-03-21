Birthday special: Did you know Rani Mukerji was offered her first lead role at 16 but turned it down?

Rani Mukerji is inarguably one of the most bankable and popular stars in the Hindi film industry. The powerhouse performer enjoys an enviable fan following due to her charming screen presence and impressive range as an actor.

While everyone is aware of her contribution to Bollywood, a section of the audience may not know that she was offered her first lead role at the age of 16 but things didn't work out. Ace writer Salim Khan wanted to cast her in his directorial venture Lag Jaa Gale but she refused to take it up as her family felt she was too young to enter the industry. The role ultimately went to Urmila Matondkar.

Rani eventually made her Bollywood debut with Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat, which hit the screens in 1997. The film revolved around a teacher from a humble background who is assaulted by an arrogant young man, played by Shahdab Khan, after she rebukes him for his inappropriate behaviour. Directed by Ashok Gaikwad, it proved to be a flop despite receiving rave reviews from critics. Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat had a strong supporting cast that included Gulshan Grover, Javed Khan and Gajendra Chauhan.

Rani soon consolidated her standing in the industry with her work in movies such as Ghulam, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Nayak and Hum Tum. She received critical acclaim for her work in Black, widely regarded as one of the finest films of her career. She was equally impressive in the 2005 hit Bunty Aur Babli. The star experimented with her image when she played a cop in the well-received 2014 release Mardaani. The actor reprised the role in its sequel Mardaani 2, which hit the screens in 2019. Rani was last seen in the commercially unsuccessful Bunty Aur Babli 2.

The star is working on Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway, touted to be 'riveting tale' about a mother who locks horns with an 'entire country' for her children.