Bon Jovi's new album to tackle gun control, politics, love and loss

Bon Jovi's new album titled Bon Jovi 2020 will focus on topics such as gun control, veterans issues and politics among others

PTI,
  • Feb 24 2020, 19:39pm ist
  • updated: Feb 24 2020, 21:04pm ist
Jon Bon Jovi. (Credit: File photo)

American rock band Bon Jovi's new album titled Bon Jovi 2020 will focus on topics such as gun control, veterans issues and politics among others.

The follow-up to 2016's This House Is Not for Sale will feature "a compelling breadth and depth of songwriting from Jon Bon Jovi," the band said in a press release issued to Rolling Stone.

"It encompasses life, love, and loss," the frontman added.

The band recently released the lead single Limitless from their new album.

Bon Jovi 2020 will come out on May 15. 

