BTS named artist of the year at 2021 AMAs

BTS named artist of the year at 2021 American Music Awards

Reuters
Reuters, Los Angeles,
  • Nov 22 2021, 10:39 ist
  • updated: Nov 22 2021, 10:39 ist
BTS accepts the award for artist of the year. Credit: AP Photo

South Korean boy band BTS was named artist of the year at the American Music Awards show in Los Angeles on Sunday - the top prize at the world's largest fan-voted ceremony.

The K-Pop band beat rival nominees Ariana Grande, Drake, Olivia Rodrigo, Taylor Swift and The Weeknd. 

bts
Entertainment News
Kpop

