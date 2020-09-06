'CU Soon': Is Fahadh Faasil pan-India ready?

Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil has become the talk of the town with his latest release CU Soon, which was released Amazon Prime Video a few days ago and much to the delight of his fans. While the versatile performer has received rave reviews from most corners, it might be a bit premature to expect him to go pan-India in the near future the way Prabhas and Yash did with Baahubali and KGF, respectively.

According to trade analyst Rames Bala, Fahadh has the potential to carve a niche for himself in Bollywood with 'multiplex films' or those featuring an ensemble cast.

"Fahadh can go pan-India and can do the type of roles that an Abhay Deol or a Rajkummar does. He essayed a negative role in Velaikkaran and his movies have a market outside Kerala. So, there is a good scope," he says.

Bala, however, feels that he will need to establish himself as a bankable name before doing a film like Baahubali as such films usually need a big budget and banner. He adds that the digital revolution might help him in this regard as non-Keralalites are now watching Malayalam movies through subtitles.

Interestingly, Fahadh contemporary Dulquer Salmaan had tried his luck in Bollywood with Karwaan and The Zoya Factor but things did not go as planned. He, however, impressed fans with his Tollywood debut Mahanati, which starred Keerthy Suresh in the lead. He has also been a part of Tamil films like OK Kanmani and Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal.

Coming back to Fahadh, he will soon be reuniting with CU Soon director Mahesh Narayanan for the period film Maalik. The film is likely to be shot against a big budget and feature plot with a universal appeal. He will also be teaming up with Premam director Alphonse Putharen for Paattu. One is likely to get clarity on their release dates once the Covid-19 situation improves and things return to normal.