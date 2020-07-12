Darius Rucker, Beth Leonard announce split

  • Jul 12 2020, 15:46 ist
  • updated: Jul 12 2020, 15:49 ist
Darius Rucker. File Photo. Credit: AFP Photo

Singer-songwriter Darius Rucker and his wife Beth Leonard are separating after 20 years of marriage.

The lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist of rock band Hootie & the Blowfish shared the announcement on Saturday, adding that the split is amicable.

"Beth and I would like to share that after much reflection we have made the decision to consciously uncouple. We remain close friends and parenting partners and continue to be each other's biggest cheerleaders," Rucker wrote on Instagram.

The singer, who shares daughter Daniella Rose, 19, and son Jack, 15, with Leonard, said their family will be their top priority.

"We have so much love in our hearts for each other and will continue to encourage growth and expansion in one other. Please be kind as we take on this journey, and we thank you for your love and support always," he added.

Rucker also has daughter Carolyn, 25, with former girlfriend Elizabeth Ann Phillips.

