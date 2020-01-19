Deepika Padukone trolled mercilessly for her 'Chhapaak' Tik Tok challenge

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone recently asked a Tik Tok star with the handle @faby_makeupartist to recreate her acid attack survivor look from Chhapaak as part of a challenge.

Shortly after the video went viral, several Twitter users trolled her like never before and claimed she had 'insulted' acid attack victims with her 'PR stunt'. Some of them even alleged the Piku actress had 'mocked' Laxmi Agarwal as Chhapaak is based on her life.

Here are some of the most caustic tweets.

Honestly expected @deepikapadukone who has been through her own mental breakdowns to be more sensitive. But clearly..no.

You do a movie on a acid attack victim, cry in every other promotional event n now this below the belt challenge where a acid attack face is her fav! https://t.co/dwqqwDuD2q — Maya (@Sharanyashettyy) January 18, 2020

No @deepikapadukone.This promo isn't cool or cute. It's insensitive & ghastly.

The movie wasn't about you & your make up. It was about a woman scarred for life.And victims like her,whose marks can't be wiped off,unlike your make up. You lost the plot,alas. https://t.co/9Zt8XEmSqI — Smita Barooah (@smitabarooah) January 18, 2020

Interestingly, this is not the first time Deepika has courted controversy while promoting Chhapaak. The star had, a few days ago, irked right-wingers by 'silently supporting' Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students who were attacked by masked men. Following this, some trolls asked movie buffs to #BoycottChhapaak. Moreover, post its release, the movie received several 'one-star' ratings, which too was reportedly linked to her JNU visit.

Meanwhile, with these controversies grabbing attention, Chhapaak has been unable to set the box office on fire. The film, directed by Meghna Gulzar, clicked with the target audience but failed to find wider patronage, which affected its collections.

Coming back to Deepika, she will next be seen in the much hyped 83, directed by noted filmmaker Kabir Khan. The biggies, starring Ranveer Singh as the legendary Kapil Dev, revolves around India's win in the 1983 Cricket World Cup and is slated to hit the screens this April.