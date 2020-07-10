DH Sparks webinar Highlights: Cinema in the times of coronavirus

Deccan Herald's new webinar series, DH Sparks, brings together opinion-leaders, experts and stakeholders to discuss the unprecedented circumstances we find ourselves in.

The first discussion, slated on July 10, focuses on the surge in content and consumption on OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney + Hostar, Voot, Zee5, Sony Liv, Hulu etc.

Producers have been bypassing movie halls and releasing their films through these channels. Is the shift from big screen to small screen here to stay? What are the implications for movie halls and multiplexes, actors, directors and technicians? How will it impact movie making? And what can movie buffs expect in the coming months?

Speakers

1. Baradwaj Rangan, Film Critic

2. Nitin Datar, VP, Film Federation of India

3. Pawan Kumar, Director

4. Pramod Arora, Chief Growth Officer, PVR

5. Samyukta Hornad, Actor

Watch the webinar Live here: