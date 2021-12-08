'Didn't anticipate Kela Khao would be such a big hit'

Didn't anticipate my version of 'Bella Ciao' would become such a huge hit: Baba Sehgal

He also shared the reason behind the show's great success globally.

IANS
IANS, Mumbai,
  • Dec 08 2021, 15:45 ist
  • updated: Dec 08 2021, 15:45 ist
Baba Sehgal file photo. Credit: IANS Photo

Indian rapper Baba Sehgal, who is an ardent fan of Netflix's popular series 'Money Heist', came out with his own version of the iconic track 'Bella Ciao' titled 'Kela Khao'. He said he did not anticipate his version of the number would become such a huge hit on social media.

Sehgal said: "'Bella Ciao' is a peppy protest anthem and super catchy. I didn't anticipate my version of the song 'Kela Khao' would become such a huge hit on social media. I was simply at home getting bored and made this track and it just struck a chord."

He even shared the reason behind the show's great success globally.

"Money Heist connects directly to your heart. That's why it is so popular. Even if I watch the show after a few years, I will not forget a single frame of the show," Sehgal added.

The Netflix show has come to an end as the final five episodes of 'Money Heist Part 5: Volume 2' premiered on December 3.

Check out DH's latest videos:

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

baba sehgal
Entertainment News
money heist

What's Brewing

Shanghai's wheelchair dancers find their groove

Shanghai's wheelchair dancers find their groove

How venomous snakes altered course of human evolution

How venomous snakes altered course of human evolution

Tokyo to recognise same-sex partnership, says governor

Tokyo to recognise same-sex partnership, says governor

India among most unequal nations; 1% hold 22% income

India among most unequal nations; 1% hold 22% income

B'luru: Death by speeding car shatters migrant's dream

B'luru: Death by speeding car shatters migrant's dream

Wedding note from Katrina-Vicky to guests goes viral

Wedding note from Katrina-Vicky to guests goes viral

DH Toon | 'Be the change you want to see'

DH Toon | 'Be the change you want to see'

Bescom EV charging stations at 74 locations

Bescom EV charging stations at 74 locations

Indian-origin physician chosen for NASA space missions

Indian-origin physician chosen for NASA space missions

 