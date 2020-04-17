Docu-series on 'The Mandalorian' coming soon on Disney Plus

Docu-series on 'The Mandalorian' to release soon

Disney has announced a docu-series on its hit show The Mandalorian Titled Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian. (Credit: IMBb)

 Disney has announced a docu-series on its hit show The Mandalorian Titled Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, the series will premiere on Disney Plus on May 4, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Jon Favreau, who directed the Star Wars spin-off show, will host and executive produced the eight-episode docu-series.

Each chapter explores a different facet of the first live-action show through interviews, never-before-seen footage, and roundtable conversations.

The Mandalorian is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order. The series depicts a lone bounty hunter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic.

Narcos star Pedro Pascal plays the titular character, which also features Carl Weathers, Werner Herzog, Taika Waititi, Gina Carano, Giancarlo Esposito and Nick Nolte.

The first season debutted on Disney Plus on November 12 last year. The second season will premiere later this year. 

