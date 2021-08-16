'Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu' promo: Ram Charan graces opening episode of Jr NTR-hosted show

Actor Jr NTR took to Twitter on Sunday (August 15) to unveil the promo for the episode on his upcoming reality show Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu, an adaptation of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?. In it, he is seen alongside Ram Charan, who serves as the special guest. The two are set to promote their upcoming movie Rise Roar Revolt (RRR) on the show.



Coming back to Jr NTR, he will next be seen in the previously-mentioned RRR, a period drama about the fictional adventures of two real freedom fighters. It features him in the role of Bheem while 'Mr C' essays the Alluri Sitharamaraju in the biggie, slated to hit the screens in October. It has a stellar cast that includes Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran.

This will be the first edition of the show under the new title. Nagarjuna had hosted the first three seasons of the quiz program when it was known as Meelo Evaru Koteeswarudu. Chiranjeevi had taken over the reigns from 'King' for the fourth one. It remains to be seen whether Tarak is able to meet the standards set by the Tollywood legends. He is, interestingly, no stranger to the small screen as he previously hosted the inaugural season of Bigg Boss Telugu, which became popular. He was replaced by Nani for Bigg Boss Telugu 2 due to shortage of dates. The Eega actor's hosting skills impressed die-hard fans but didn't find wide patronage. He was replaced by 'Nags'.

Tarak also has a film with Koratala Siva, being referred to as NTR 30, in his kitty. He is alsio set to collaborate with Prashanth Neel, the director of KGF, for a high-profile flick to be shot on an impressive budget.

Charan, on the other hand is awaiting the release of Acharya, which features 'Chiru' in the lead. He is set to play the lead role in the pan-India movie RC 15, which features Kiara Advani as the leading lady and will be directed by Shankar.