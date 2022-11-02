Farah Khan wishes SRK on 57th birthday

Farah and SRK have worked together in scores of films such as 'Dilwale Dlhania Le Jayenge', 'Dil Se'..,'Dil To Pagal Hai', 'Duplicate' etc

IANS
IANS, Mumbai,
  • Nov 02 2022, 16:56 ist
  • updated: Nov 02 2022, 16:56 ist
Farah Khan. Credit: PTI Photo

Director-choreographer Farah Khan, who has made films like Main Hoon Na, Om Shanti Om and Happy New Year, wished Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan on the occasion of his 57th birthday with a special note and shared that the actor is the reason behind her becoming a filmmaker.

Farah, who has directed SRK in all the aforementioned movies, took to her Instagram on Wednesday and shared a video featuring a collection of her throwback pictures with the birthday boy.

Penning down a sweet caption, Farah mentioned: "Mine!! (heart emoji) my Shah, my friend, mega star, the man who made me a filmmaker, who is a King but so humble, who has the guts to laugh the loudest at himself, larger than cinema itself.. happy birthday @iamsrk am so proud to be ur friend...thank you for all that you are".

Farah and SRK have worked together in scores of films such as Dilwale Dlhania Le Jayenge, Dil Se..,Dil To Pagal Hai, Duplicate, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and of course SRK's on-screen moniker, Baadshah.

